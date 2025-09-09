Previous
Autumn is coming by jackspix
Autumn is coming

Beautiful sight on the lake today
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
