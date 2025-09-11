Previous
So true by jackspix
Photo 406

So true

We're ruining it for the next generations to come. And, Why oh why do we have to swim in sewage, in the sea and our rivers !
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact