Late autumn sunshine by jackspix
Late autumn sunshine

I was just sitting, which I rarely do, and tried to take a photo of overhead plane .. missed that, but pretty beautiful sky
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
