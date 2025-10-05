Previous
Amazing moon by jackspix
Amazing moon

It was so bright and large, not even a full moon, but stunning
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
