Barren by jackspix
Photo 419

Barren

This moody sky and barren outlook has a wonderful winter feel
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
114% complete

Photo Details

