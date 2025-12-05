Previous
Frosting by jackspix
Frosting

This beautiful rose has come out now, even surviving last night's hard frost
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
