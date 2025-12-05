Sign up
Previous
Photo 422
Frosting
This beautiful rose has come out now, even surviving last night's hard frost
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
422
photos
7
followers
2
following
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A25 5G
Taken
5th December 2025 8:52am
