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Repurposed by jackspix
Photo 440

Repurposed

This wonderful old tractor has a new life as a log splitter
Loved the strong colours brought out by the beautiful spring sunshine
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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