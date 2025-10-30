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Confusion by jackspix
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Confusion

That old saying of a conversation that has crossed wires, this is a wonderful example ...
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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