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Old life new life by jackspix
Photo 452

Old life new life

The new spring dandelions are coming up beneath this one, who's seeds will soon be gone in next gust of wind
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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