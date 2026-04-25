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Beaded strands by jackspix
Photo 453

Beaded strands

This beautiful spiders web really stood out laced with morning dew
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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