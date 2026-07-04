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All in a line by jackspix
Photo 460

All in a line

Canadian geese caught in the sun rays
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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