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Night vision by jackspix
Photo 462

Night vision

My security light brought a lovely feeling to tonight
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
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