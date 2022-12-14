Jacob Fights Law Firm Los Angeles

"We are offering free consultations. We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our clients and take a personalized approach to every case we represent. When you choose us as your legal team, you'll receive complete dedication from our compassionate, responsive, and experienced staff. We're available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and are always available to answer any questions or concerns. No other law firm in Los Angeles is as dedicated and hard-working as the team at The Law Offices of Jacob O. Partiyeli.



We Specialized in:

Personal Injury Law in Bakersfield, East Los Angeles, Montebello and Monterey Park, Tenant Law, DUI Law, Uber Accident Law, Post Conviction Relief, Lemon Law, Hotel and Motel Injury, DUI Accident Law, Debt Collection Law, Eviction Defense Law, Landlord Tenant Law, and Slumlord Litigation Law







"







