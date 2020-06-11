Previous
Nuts and seeds by jacqbb
Nuts and seeds

But not for the birds.... it’s a kind of muesli-bar with hazel and walnuts, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, oatmeal, ground almonds eggs and a little bit of oliveoil. Before and after baking. A little piece keeps me going for a long time....
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Jacqueline

