Photo 894
Nuts and seeds
But not for the birds.... it’s a kind of muesli-bar with hazel and walnuts, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, oatmeal, ground almonds eggs and a little bit of oliveoil. Before and after baking. A little piece keeps me going for a long time....
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Album
365
Tags
food
,
projects-jbb
