Photo 911
To hot to handle
I just opened the kiln.....still to hot to take better shots but I couldn’t wait any longer. This is the top layer, under this are two other layers........ hopefully more tomorrow.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
2
1
365
iPhone 8
28th June 2020 9:24pm
Tags
clay
,
projects-jbb
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2020
