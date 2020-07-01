Previous
Noon by jacqbb
Photo 914

Noon

The first one of the words of the month July.
They’re all palindromes........read more about them on this page. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43731/july-words-of-the-month
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Jacqueline

