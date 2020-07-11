Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 924
Refer
For the artist challenge Tommy Ingberg, I shamelessly copied his work :)
https://www.google.com/search?q=tommy+ingberg&client=safari&rls=en&sxsrf=ALeKk03MwpWLkTR5aXgLTudKd0mbsJ3CxQ:1592774585060&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwim6uXa65PqAhWyRjABHU8LAuwQ_AUoAXoECA8QAw&biw=1381&bih=757.
And for Northy who asked me to do a forced perspective........
Last but not least for the word of the month....refer
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1850
photos
101
followers
107
following
253% complete
View this month »
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Latest from all albums
287
613
919
920
921
922
923
924
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
jul20words
,
get-pushed-415
,
ac-ingberg
Jacqueline
ace
@northy
Thank you for the challenge!
July 11th, 2020
ZambianLass
This is brilliant. Well done. Very clever
July 11th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
This is amazing!
July 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close