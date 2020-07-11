Previous
For the artist challenge Tommy Ingberg, I shamelessly copied his work :)
https://www.google.com/search?q=tommy+ingberg&client=safari&rls=en&sxsrf=ALeKk03MwpWLkTR5aXgLTudKd0mbsJ3CxQ:1592774585060&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwim6uXa65PqAhWyRjABHU8LAuwQ_AUoAXoECA8QAw&biw=1381&bih=757.
And for Northy who asked me to do a forced perspective........
Last but not least for the word of the month....refer
