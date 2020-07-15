Previous
Next
Bib by jacqbb
Photo 928

Bib

This is me 4 months old, with a bib.......
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute and happy. Great depiction of Bib.
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise