Previous
Next
Nametag / gateman by jacqbb
Photo 941

Nametag / gateman

This morning while walking in the woods, we found a ‘nametag’ on a bench near this little pool. You could say that Maarten was the ‘gateman’.
Here sat Maarten with his little dog, he enjoyed life and smoked a joint.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jenn
Cool find
July 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise