Previous
Next
Photo 941
Nametag / gateman
This morning while walking in the woods, we found a 'nametag' on a bench near this little pool. You could say that Maarten was the 'gateman'.
Here sat Maarten with his little dog, he enjoyed life and smoked a joint.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1875
photos
102
followers
107
following
257% complete
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
936
618
937
938
619
939
940
941
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
jul20words
Jenn
Cool find
July 28th, 2020
