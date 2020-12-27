Sign up
Photo 1093
Get pushed
April challenged me to do starbursts. It took me some time to get them.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
2064
photos
103
followers
114
following
299% complete
View this month »
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
5
2
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
gp-jacqbb
52wc-2020-w52
get-pushed-439
Jacqueline
ace
@aecasey
Thank you April for your challenge, the link you send me was very helpful. But this is much easier when the sun shines.
December 27th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2020
