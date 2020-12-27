Previous
Photo 1093

Get pushed

April challenged me to do starbursts. It took me some time to get them.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Jacqueline

Jacqueline ace
@aecasey Thank you April for your challenge, the link you send me was very helpful. But this is much easier when the sun shines.
December 27th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2020  
