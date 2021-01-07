Previous
Contrast 1 by jacqbb
Contrast 1

Last year I bought a folding photostudio it is 40 x 40 cm’s and it gives the opportunity to make a shot without distractions.
Sue asked me to do a photo with contrast, here I used a white background.
Jacqueline

Jacqueline ace
@suez1e Here is the first one Sue.
January 7th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Quite lovely!
January 7th, 2021  
