Photo 1105
Clouds
We went for a walk near this lake and there was a little bit of sun.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th January 2021 11:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
JackieR
ace
Beautifully serene
January 8th, 2021
