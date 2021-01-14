Previous
Framed by jacqbb
Photo 1111

Framed

On our walk we found a hollow tree on the ground, so I use this one for the capture 52 challenge of this week.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Peter H ace
Nice framing and depth of field.
January 14th, 2021  
