Previous
Next
Fresh by jacqbb
Photo 1115

Fresh

Tim asked me to photograph fresh vegetables, so I got a nice selection....
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@timerskine, Hi Tim, I’ll try to do another shot during the week. The collage was also homework.
January 18th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Beautiful still life
January 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely selection of colours. Green + red = tulips. Love it.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise