Photo 1115
Fresh
Tim asked me to photograph fresh vegetables, so I got a nice selection....
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2102
photos
110
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th January 2021 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-443
Jacqueline
ace
@timerskine
, Hi Tim, I’ll try to do another shot during the week. The collage was also homework.
January 18th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Beautiful still life
January 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely selection of colours. Green + red = tulips. Love it.
January 18th, 2021
