Busy day by jacqbb
Photo 1120

Busy day

Two new potholders from old jeans and cotton with a star design. Folded double they look like a rooster.
This morning I worked on the second layer of a new painting.
23rd January 2021

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
