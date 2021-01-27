Work in progress

When Graeme posted this photo https://365project.org/graemestevens/365/2020-01-22 I asked him if he would mind if I tried to paint this.
It is a more difficult project than I thought but I learn a lot. I’m doing this the way the old masters did their paintings. After sketching, you start mixing your oil paint. And you use only two colours: burned omber and titanium white.
The top two, I’ve done last year. Work and another painting of the fountains of the Alhambra in Spain kept me from working on this one. But the last two weeks I wanted to paint again.
I’m almost done with the under painting and after that I can start with colour. But in between my teacher will be asked if it’s ready or need another layer of omber and white.
The smoke and the flames are probably the most difficult things to do, so if there is someone who knows how to proceed with that.....please let me know.