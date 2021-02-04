Previous
Misty morning by jacqbb
Misty morning

I chose this one today because it gave me the feeling of standing in the portal of a cathedral looking outside and seeing the people coming to mass. The mist was a bonus here.

Sorry for getting behind with commenting but I was busy with painting water droplets on a painting I really want to finish......totally time consuming and cramping up my hands..
4th February 2021

Jacqueline

Gerasimos Georg.
This is so good!Not just a good b&w photo but it gives me a vintage feel,too
FAV
February 4th, 2021  
