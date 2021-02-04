Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1132
Misty morning
I chose this one today because it gave me the feeling of standing in the portal of a cathedral looking outside and seeing the people coming to mass. The mist was a bonus here.
Sorry for getting behind with commenting but I was busy with painting water droplets on a painting I really want to finish......totally time consuming and cramping up my hands..
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2135
photos
109
followers
120
following
310% complete
View this month »
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Latest from all albums
669
1128
670
1129
1130
1131
671
1132
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st February 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Gerasimos Georg.
This is so good!Not just a good b&w photo but it gives me a vintage feel,too
FAV
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
FAV