Previous
Next
Big glass jar with stones by jacqbb
Photo 1139

Big glass jar with stones

While walking along a beach I’m always looking for shells and nice coloured stones.
The ones on top with the little holes in them are fossilized shells
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise