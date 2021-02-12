Previous
Parliament of Owls by jacqbb
Parliament of Owls

My collection of owls, I learned here that a group of them is called parliament!
Jacqueline

summerfield ace
you love owls, too? i have a young friend who is just nuts about owls and was pleased to learn i also have a smal collection. i just might post them tonight. aces!
February 12th, 2021  
