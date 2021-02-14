Sign up
Photo 1142
Flash of red
Three of the many teapots I have, when I converted it to b&w I almost missed the red handle......
Happy Valentines to all of you!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2155
photos
116
followers
127
following
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
301
678
1138
1139
1140
1141
679
1142
Tags
for2021
Diana
ace
Love your teapots Jacqueline, beautiful shot and tones. Happy Valentine's Day to you too.
February 14th, 2021
