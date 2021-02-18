Sign up
Photo 1146
Portrait 4
Jeannette again....we were singing and I took the liberty to take a few action shots of her...I used a creative pencil filter for more effect!
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2163
photos
115
followers
126
following
313% complete
Tags
for2021
Yolanda
ace
great job!
February 18th, 2021
