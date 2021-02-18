Previous
Portrait 4 by jacqbb
Photo 1146

Portrait 4

Jeannette again....we were singing and I took the liberty to take a few action shots of her...I used a creative pencil filter for more effect!
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Yolanda ace
great job!
February 18th, 2021  
