I started with a plate, stones and a feather. Then I saw cat hairs in my background and instead of taking a new shot I started tinkering with it ........
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
I love it. It’s like evolutionary processing....one step leads to another which suggests yet another. The results are really nice.
February 24th, 2021  
Love it!! Ask @wakelys how she got rid of a hair today!!!
February 24th, 2021  
