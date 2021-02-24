Sign up
Photo 1152
Patterns
I started with a plate, stones and a feather. Then I saw cat hairs in my background and instead of taking a new shot I started tinkering with it ........
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2173
photos
117
followers
128
following
Tags
for2021
Shutterbug
ace
I love it. It’s like evolutionary processing....one step leads to another which suggests yet another. The results are really nice.
February 24th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Love it!! Ask
@wakelys
how she got rid of a hair today!!!
February 24th, 2021
