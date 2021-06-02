Previous
Next
Ceramic bird in the peartree by jacqbb
Photo 1250

Ceramic bird in the peartree

2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful Jacqueline, I have the beautiful bird now I wish I had the tree too ;-) Lovely dof and bokeh.
June 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi
Quite intriguing. I was wondering what it was. :)
June 2nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Have'nt dared put mine in a tree!!
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise