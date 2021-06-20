Previous
Survival of the fittest by jacqbb
Photo 1268

Survival of the fittest

In the foreground an oak that survived and in the background the burnt trunks of trees….
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Lou Ann ace
A poignant image.
June 20th, 2021  
