Photo 1281
Vase
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
3
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2355
photos
127
followers
138
following
350% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th July 2021 5:01pm
Tags
jul21words
Peter H
ace
Quite dramatic in b&w. Nice.
July 4th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 4th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great bw
July 4th, 2021
