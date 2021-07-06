Previous
Next
Stressed details by jacqbb
Photo 1284

Stressed details

I’m stressed that I’m behind with posting and commenting. Almost no phojo and a lot of other things that are waiting to be done….. so another twofer.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Asli ace
Wow! Amazing details and focus.
July 8th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
i love this detail shot
July 8th, 2021  
Leli ace
Lovely details and focus. I also like the way you cropped thd shot.
July 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, nice detail
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise