Previous
Next
Out of focus by jacqbb
Photo 1285

Out of focus

For the fiveplustwo challenge and there is an elbow in it so I use it for the July words too.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
excellent!!!!
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise