A silent listener by jacqbb
Photo 1286

A silent listener

Diesel provided me with an idea for today’s word.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Jacqueline

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous and clearly listening!
July 8th, 2021  
