Photo 1287
The eyes they see
I saw this tree this morning while walking, the googly eyes followed later, although I saw them immediately in my minds eye. The face reminded me of Treebeard.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Tags
jul21words
