Why are they stamping the ground

Mary asked me last week to take a shot from an ants view and describe it with six words.

It’s a composite because I didn’t manage it to get the underside of his shoes at a good level, this. Morning I found some steps so I could take an easier low shot. The ants live in the garden and weren’t amused that I stamped on the ground.

I also use this shot for the word earth.