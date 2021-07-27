Sign up
Photo 1303
Stare
We were both staring, before I got my camera ( on the couch next to me) and shot some nice pictures.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2379
photos
124
followers
135
following
356% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
jul21words
Diana
ace
What a wonderful surprised look you captured.
July 27th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Nice to see a red squirrel.
July 27th, 2021
