Photo 1316
Still life with butterflies
Today I went with a friend to the botanical gardens in Utrecht and seeing these butterflies ( especially the translucent ones) was a treat .
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
4
3
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2394
photos
123
followers
135
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th August 2021 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The translucent wings are beautiful.
August 9th, 2021
BillyBoy
ace
Beautifully shot.
August 9th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful - I have only been to one butterfly house but it was a thrill
August 9th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 9th, 2021
