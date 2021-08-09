Previous
Still life with butterflies by jacqbb
Still life with butterflies

Today I went with a friend to the botanical gardens in Utrecht and seeing these butterflies ( especially the translucent ones) was a treat .
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Susan Wakely
The translucent wings are beautiful.
August 9th, 2021  
BillyBoy
Beautifully shot.
August 9th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful - I have only been to one butterfly house but it was a thrill
August 9th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful pic!
August 9th, 2021  
