Cardoon flower by jacqbb
Photo 1318

Cardoon flower

Taken in the botanical garden in Utrecht
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy ace
Nice.
August 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
I love these, beautifully captured.
August 11th, 2021  
