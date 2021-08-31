Previous
Our little thief by jacqbb
Photo 1338

Our little thief

It was so much fun to see this squirrel getting away with those hazelnuts.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Carole Sandford ace
They are funny! He looks to be a red one too.
August 31st, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@carole_sandford Thanks,Yes they are. We’ve only red ones in the Netherlands.
August 31st, 2021  
