Photo 1338
Our little thief
It was so much fun to see this squirrel getting away with those hazelnuts.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2418
photos
122
followers
134
following
366% complete
6
2
365
E-M10MarkII
31st August 2021 11:00am
Carole Sandford
ace
They are funny! He looks to be a red one too.
August 31st, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
@carole_sandford
Thanks,Yes they are. We’ve only red ones in the Netherlands.
August 31st, 2021
