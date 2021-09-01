Previous
Purple by jacqbb
Photo 1339

Purple

I couldn’t help myself so here’s another heather shot
1st September 2021

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s such a lovely colour.
September 1st, 2021  
