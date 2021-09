Negative Bamboo

These are used as handrests while painting. A bamboo stick with a ball of cotton and masking tape to put everything together. There are posher ones made out of metal and leather but these are working too.

First painting class after the holidays…….of the school, tomorrow hubby and I are going away for a few weeks camping in Italy. So today was a day full of preparations for our trip…..hope to see a lot of beautiful things…