Photo 1352
Calcerenica
A few beautiful houses
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
5
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2434
photos
123
followers
135
following
Liz Milne
ace
How lovely!
September 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Gorgeous with that backdrop.
September 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
This is superb!
September 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So many things of interest. Mountains, flowers, bell tower and log store to mention a few.
September 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Great composition & capture!
September 14th, 2021
