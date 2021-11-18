Sign up
Photo 1417
Jackdaw
Finding our stash of bird peanutbutter with extra sunflower seeds.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th November 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot of this cheeky opportunist.
November 18th, 2021
