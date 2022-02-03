Previous
Shape by jacqbb
Photo 1494

Shape

I took a shot of this classic Piaggio Ape in Padova on one of the marketplaces and blurred the background to make it stand out.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
409% complete

Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful vehicle. It’s toy like!
February 3rd, 2022  
