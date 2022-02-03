Sign up
Shape
I took a shot of this classic Piaggio Ape in Padova on one of the marketplaces and blurred the background to make it stand out.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
for2022
Lou Ann
What a wonderful vehicle. It’s toy like!
February 3rd, 2022
