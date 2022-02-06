Sign up
Photo 1497
Low key featuring black
Taken in Locarno Switzerland, it’s a sphere from which a huge bite has been taken.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th February 2022 3:21pm
Tags
for2022
